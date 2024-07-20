Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Prime Minister of New Zealand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from the Prime Minister of New Zealand, H.E. Rt. Hon’ble Christopher Luxon.

PM Luxon warmly congratulated PM Modi on his re-election following the general elections in India.

Noting that India-New Zealand ties are anchored in shared democratic values and close people-to-people ties, both leaders reiterated their firm commitment to take bilateral cooperation to new heights in the years to come.

Highlighting the momentum generated by recent high-level contacts between the two sides, they agreed to advance the mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various areas, including trade and economic cooperation, animal husbandry, pharmaceuticals, education, space among others.

PM Modi thanked PM Luxon for looking after the interests of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand. PM Luxon assured of continued efforts towards their security and well-being.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.