Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. Prime Minister Modi expressed deep condolences and sympathy for those killed and wounded as a result of the terrorist attacks in Israel and conveyed that the people of India stand in solidarity with Israel in this difficult hour. He reiterated that India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. PM highlighted the issue of the safety and security of Indian citizens in Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu assured of full cooperation and support. The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch: PMO