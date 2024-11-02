Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Prime Minister of Greece

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from the Prime Minister of Greece, H.E. Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

PM Mitsotakis warmly congratulated PM Modi on his re-election following the general elections in India.

Both leaders appreciated the momentum generated in bilateral ties through recent high-level exchanges and reiterated their firm commitment to further strengthen India-Greece Strategic Partnership.

They reviewed progress in a number of areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, defence, shipping and connectivity, in follow-up to PM Mitsotakis’s visit to India earlier this year.

The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of interest, including IMEEC and developments in West Asia.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.