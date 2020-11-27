Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks to the UK PM Mr Boris Johnson

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, His Excellency Mr. Boris Johnson.

The two leaders exchanged thoughts about the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and reviewed the promising cooperation between India and UK in the area of vaccine development and manufacturing.

The leaders reiterated their shared desire to impart a quantum jump to the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID, post-BREXIT era, and agreed that there was tremendous potential for enhancing collaboration in trade and investment, scientific research, mobility of professionals and students, and defence and security.

They laid particular emphasis on India and UK joining hands in the fight against Climate Change, and appreciated their collaboration under platforms like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

The leaders agreed that officials from both sides would continue their work to quickly finalise an ambitious long-term roadmap for the India-UK partnership.

