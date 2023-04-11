National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about the developmental works in Arunachal Pradesh

By Odisha Diary bureau

Responding to the tweet by Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah about developmental works in Arunachal Pradesh, PM tweeted;

“These development works will improve quality of life for people living in remote parts of Arunachal Pradesh.”

In a tweet Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah informed that he has launched 9 mini-micro hydroelectric projects along with a plethora of schemes initiated by ITBP at Kibithoo. He has also attended an exhibition held by women-led SHGs.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

