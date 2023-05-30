NationalTop News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares website link showcasing development journey under the Government

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister has shared the website link showcasing development journey under the Government in the past 9 years. Shri Modi has invited everyone to visit the website and witness how people have benefited from various Government schemes.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“9 years of unwavering dedication to the nation’s growth.

I invite everyone to visit this sitehttp://nm-4.com/9yrsofseva to get a glimpse of our development journey. It also gives an opportunity to highlight how people have benefited from various Government schemes. #9YearsOfSeva “

