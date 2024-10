The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today shared his memorable experiences of the Banjara culture and its people, during his visit to Washim in Maharashtra.

In a video post on X, he said:

“A memorable visit to Washim, made even more special by visiting various places integral to the Banjara culture.”

“वाशिमला दिलेली भेट संस्मरणीय होती, बंजारा संस्कृतीचा अविभाज्य भाग असलेल्या विविध ठिकाणांना दिलेल्या भेटींनी ती अधिकच खास झाली.”