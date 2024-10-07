Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares Garba song ‘Aavati Kalaya Madi Vaaya Kalaya’ written by him

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today shared a Garba song titled ‘Aavati Kalaya Madi Vaaya Kalaya’ he penned as a tribute to Goddess Durga.

Shri Modi also thanked the singer Purva Mantri for singing the Garba song.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“It is the auspicious time of Navratri and people are celebrating in different ways, united by their devotion to Maa Durga. In this spirit of reverence and joy, here is #AavatiKalay, a Garba I wrote as a tribute to Her power and grace. May Her blessings always remain upon us.”

“નવરાત્રીના આ પાવન પર્વની મા દુર્ગાની આરાધના સાથે જોડાયેલા લોકો જુદી જુદી રીતે ઉજવણી કરી રહ્યા છે. શ્રદ્ધા અને ભક્તિના આવા જ ભાવથી મેં પણ “આવતી કળાય માડી આવતી કળાય” નામે એક ગરબાની શબ્દરચના કરી છે. મા જગદંબાના અનંત આશીર્વાદ હરહંમેશ આપણા સૌ પર બની રહે….. #AavatiKalay”

“I thank Purva Mantri, a talented upcoming singer, for singing this Garba and presenting such a melodious rendition of it. #AavatiKalay”