The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared an article written by Vice President of Athletics Federation of India, Ms Anju Bobby George regarding Mann ki Baat developing as a platform to celebrate sports achievement of the nation.



The Prime Minister tweeted :



“Vice President of Athletics Federation of India, @anjubobbygeorg1 writes how #MannKiBaat has become a platform where the country’s achievements on the sports front are brought to light.”