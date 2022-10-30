Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India has become one of biggest countries of solar power-generating nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that India has become one of the biggest countries to generate electricity from solar energy. Addressing the nation in his Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio this morning, the Prime Minister said the whole world is looking at solar energy as the future. He stressed that India is combining her traditional experiences with modern science in this field. He further stated that solar energy is changing the lives of the poor and middle class of the country.

Mr Modi also mentioned that several IITs are working together on a multilingual project that makes learning local languages easier. This project will help the new National Education Policy in achieving those goals as well.

The Prime Minister said that the Chhath festival is being celebrated in many parts of the country today. He prayed for everyone’s prosperity and well-being, saying that the tradition of worshiping the Sun is proof of how deeply Indian culture and faith are related to nature. He said the festival of Chhath also emphasizes the importance of cleanliness.

The Prime Minister said that National Unity Day will be observed tomorrow, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On this day, Run for Unity is organized in every corner of the country. He said this race strengthens the thread of unity in the country and inspires the youth.

Gurupurab will be observed on the 8th of November. Mr Modi said that throughout his life, Guru Nanak Dev spread light for the sake of humanity. He highlighted that in the last few years, the country has made many efforts to spread the light of Gurus to the masses.