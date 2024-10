The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has hailed the unwavering dedication, courage and determination of NSG personnel on occasion of NSG Raising Day.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“On the occasion of NSG Raising Day, India salutes all NSG personnel for their unwavering dedication, courage and determination in safeguarding our nation. Their commitment to protecting our nation against threats is admirable. They embody valour and professionalism.”