Prime Minister Narendra Modi said to practice digital fasting to enjoy life : Madhya Pradhesh Governor Mangubhai Patel

Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel participated in Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha programme through virtual medium from Raj Bhavan Bhopal today. The Governor had invited class 10th and 12th students of Shramodaya Vidyalaya Bhopal to Raj Bhavan to participate in the programme. He sought introduction of each child. He also sought information about their interest towards their surroundings and general knowledge. He asked the children what will be the effect of present season on agricultural crops. The children told that loss and profit can be decided only on the basis of the crops grown in the field. Laxmi Ahirwar, a student of the school, showed the statue of Dogra art of Chhattisgarh to the Governor. She told that the idol made by her has been displayed in table number two in the exhibition at Tal Katora Stadium.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was interacting with students from 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries and parents from 50 countries present and connected through virtual medium at Tal Katora Stadium, New Delhi in the 6th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha today. The Prime Minister said that digital fasting should be practiced to enjoy life. Digital fasting should be practiced for a few days or a few hours in a week and no-technology zone should be created at home. He said that the scope of artificial intelligence is very wide. It is important that gadgets are used without losing one’s potential and creativity. Alerting all about dependence on technology, he urged everyone to keep examining one’s own abilities. The Prime Minister said this in response to the question of Deepesh Ahirwar, a student of Government Higher Secondary School Koh-e-Fiza Bhopal.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi solved the questions and queries of students, teachers and parents in the discussion. On facing the expectations of parents, he told the children that you may be underestimating your own potential. The expectations of the family should be taken as motivation for the better. He said that the crisis of expectations can be easily overcome by behaving like a player who plays by focusing on the game without being affected by the demands of the crowd in the stadium. For time management, note down the activities of the week and on that basis organise your studies in order of least and most liked. Hard work doesn’t make one tired instead it gives one satisfaction. When there is no effort, there is a feeling that there is so much work to be done. This is what causes fatigue. Problems should not be solved by force, but with ceaseless efforts. He said that for success in life, faith in inner strength is necessary and not on external elements. Life is not made by the success or failure of an exam. For a successful life, there is a need to work hard by an understanding of the circumstances. He said that to recognise one’s capability is to become capable. Only the extraordinary work done by such ordinary people becomes a special achievement.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that there is a big gap between criticism and accusation. Criticism takes a lot of hard work and effort. That is why never take them lightly. Allegation is a shortcut, don’t be swayed by it. He also told the parents that the personality of the children cannot be shaped by admonition.

In response to a question by Shruti Ghodge, a student of Government Subhash Higher Secondary School of Excellence, Bhopal, he said that along with mother tongue, study of one or two other languages ​​should be taken up as a hobby. Referring to Tamil, the oldest spoken language in the world, he said that it is our heritage and a matter of pride. The knowledge of another language brings with it a stream of experience of thousands of years. It opens new vistas of knowledge. He asked the teachers to encourage the curiosity of the students. He told parents to expand the social circle of children outside the family. Give them opportunities to socialize with different sections. Motivate them to visit different areas. Protect children with God’s trust by keeping them free from bondage.

In the beginning, Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said in the welcome address that by understanding the dilemmas of soft attitude, the initiative to solve them has been discussed in Pariksha pe Charcha. Referring to the National Education Policy, he said that it is an effort to ensure the participation of Indian youth in solving global challenges. An exhibition of models and artifacts made by the students was also organized at the venue of Pariksha Pe Charcha. Deputy Secretary to the Governor Shri Swarochish Somvanshi, Joint Director Education Shri A.K. Chourgarhe Principal Vijay Singh Mahobia, teachers Seema Kushwaha, Khushbu Pandey were also present at Raj Bhavan Bhopal.