Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that dissolution of redundant old laws helped in reducing the number of cases in the courts. Addressing the culmination of the platinum jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court, Mr. Modi said that the government has dissolved 2,000 such laws.

He emphasized on writing laws in simple languages so that people could understand them easily. The Prime Minister said that technology has played a very important role in successfully implementing various government schemes and missions.

He emphasized that the role of Artificial Intelligence should be explored for the benefit of the judiciary system.

Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh were also present at the event.