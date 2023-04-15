Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to citizen reaction to Guwahati AIIMS

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today engaged with many citizens who had commented on the Prime Minister’s tweet regarding Guwahati AIIMS.



Responding to a tweet by Rajesh Bharatiya the Prime Minister tweeted



“Expanding the network of AIIMS has been a very satisfying initiative and we will do more to make healthcare more accessible and affordable.”



To Prof (Dr) Sudhir Das, who tweeted about availability of super speciality treatment in the Northeast, the PM said



“Yes will greatly help my sisters and brothers of the Northeast.”



Responding to a tweet by a Jorhat resident Dipankar Parashar, the Prime Minister tweeted



“Assam’s development trajectory will be further boosted with the works that were inaugurated or their foundation stones laid.”







