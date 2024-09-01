Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative postage stamp on 75 Years of Supreme Court

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today released a commemorative postage stamp celebrating 75 years of the Supreme Court of India. The stamp was unveiled during the inaugural session of the District Judges Conference held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Dr D Y Chandrachud; Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of Law & Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, and other distinguished dignitaries were present at the event.

The commemorative stamp symbolizes the Supreme Court’s invaluable contribution to India’s judicial system and its pivotal role in shaping the legal landscape of the Nation. The Supreme Court, established on January 28, 1950, has been at the forefront of upholding the rule of law, safeguarding the rights of citizens, and ensuring the administration of justice across the country.

The Department of Posts, under the Ministry of Communications, is proud to issue this commemorative stamp, which is a testament to the Supreme Court’s enduring legacy in India’s judicial history.

This event marks a significant milestone in the history of the Indian judiciary, celebrating seven and a half decades of the Supreme Court’s commitment to upholding justice and the rule of law in the country.