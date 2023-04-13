Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalls sacrifices of all those martyred on this day in Jallianwala Bagh

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has recalled the sacrifices of all those martyred on this day in Jallianwala Bagh.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;
“I recall the sacrifices of all those martyred on this day in Jallianwala Bagh. Their great sacrifice inspires us to work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters and build a strong and developed India.”
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has recalled the sacrifices of all those martyred on this day in Jallianwala Bagh.