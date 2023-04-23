National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises the initiative by Central University of Odisha to organise the Paramparik Kreeda Mahotsava

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has praised an initiative by Central University of Odisha to organise the Paramparik Kreeda Mahotsava to spread awareness about India’s rich sporting traditions and diversity.

In reply to the tweet by Union Minister of State, Dr. Subhas Sarkar, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Laudatory initiative by Central University of Odisha to organise the Paramparik Kreeda Mahotsava to spread awareness about India’s rich sporting traditions and diversity.”

