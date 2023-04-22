Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises sanitary napkin plant initiative in Shimla

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that the sanitary napkin plant in Shimla will lead to women empowerment as it is promoting health as well as employment.



Responding to a tweet by MP Shri Suresh Kashyap, the Prime Minister said.



“शिमला का यह सेनेटरी नैपकिन प्लांट महिला सशक्तिकरण की दिशा में एक सराहनीय पहल है। बहुत खुशी की बात है कि यह उनके स्वास्थ्य के साथ-साथ रोजगार का भी साधन बना है।”



