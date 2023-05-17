Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises efforts towards clean water supply in Patratu, Jharkhand

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has praised the efforts towards supplying clean water in Patratu, Jharkhand.
Sharing a tweet by Member of Parliament from Hazaribagh, Shri Jayant Sinha about the completion of water filter plant and water tower at the cost of ₹ 50 cr in Patratu, Jharkhand, the Prime Minister tweeted:
“बहुत ही सराहनीय प्रयास! स्वच्छ पानी की यह सुविधा झारखंड में पतरातू की हमारी माताओं और बहनों के जीवन को बहुत आसान बनाने वाली है।”
