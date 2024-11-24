 Prime Minister Narendra Modi  praised Odisha’s rich heritage, highlighting its devotion, wisdom, and creativity 

PM Guaranteeing fresh display every year, staying true to its core

New Delhi : The 7th Edition of Odisha Parba 2024 concluded on a resplendent note, leaving an indelible mark on Delhi’s cultural canvas. This three- day festival, a tribute to Odisha’s timeless heritage and artistry, mesmerized audiences with its vibrant performances, soulful melodies, heartfelt stories, and enriching discourses.

Union Minister of Railways and Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighted Odisha’s unique essence, stating, “Our Odia language, gifted by Lord Jagannath, embodies sweetness and richness unparalleled. Odisha’s strides in semiconductor programs and technological development are paving the way to remarkable heights.”

Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, reflected on the state’s dynamic contributions, saying, “Odisha embodies the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat,’ with its youth spearheading startup initiatives and preserving the profound legacy of Odia culture and heritage through the disciplined efforts of Odisha Samaj.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Odisha Parba, calling it “a beacon of India’s cultural depth, uniting the nation through its roots and creativity.” He praised Odisha’s rich heritage, highlighting its devotion, wisdom, and creativity, as epitomized by figures like Dasia Bauri, Salabega, and Jagannath Das. Quoting Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi – “Mo Jivana Pache Narke Padithau, Jagata Uddhara Heu” – he celebrated the state’s legacy of selflessness and resilience.

PM Modi also recognized Odisha’s maritime heritage, from ancient trade to modern progress in ports, mining, metals, and agriculture. He noted Odisha’s world-renowned Sambalpuri, Kotpad, and Bomkai textiles, Odissi dance, and seafood as symbols of its cultural richness.

He emphasized, “From ancient maritime trade to modern advancements in ports, mining, metals, and agriculture, Odisha’s journey is one of persistent progress.

Odisha Parba will continue to flourish, elevating Odisha’s culture and traditions to new heights beyond New Delhi, spreading its fragrance across other regions in the years to come.

The event was a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity. A highlight of the festival was the thought-provoking conclave, “Saga of Freedom Struggle in Odisha,” which shed light on the state’s significant yet often overlooked role in India’s independence movement. The session, moderated by Prof. Chandi Prasad Nanda, featured an eminent panel comprising Prof. Byomkesh Tripathy as chair, Dr. Bibhudatta Pramod Kumar Mishra, and Dr. Chandra Shekhar Hota. Together, they delved into Odisha’s contributions to the freedom struggle, exploring its profound stories of sacrifice and resilience, leaving the audience inspired and reflective.

Odisha Parba 2024 was also a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship. With 35 startups showcasing their transformative ideas, the event reflected the indomitable spirit of Odisha’s youth and their ability to bridge tradition with cutting- edge solutions. These enterprises spanned diverse sectors, demonstrating the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem thriving in the state.

The grand finale was a testament to Odisha’s creative spirit. The festival unfolded as a mesmerizing medley of art, dance, music, and emotion. The audiences were transported to the soul of Odisha through “Suta Anuraga”, a graceful Odissi performance by Padma Shri Guru Ileana Citaristi and her troupe, narrating the dedication of Odisha’s master weavers. “Soul in Motion captivated hearts with its blend of martial arts and folk traditions, while “Jeevan Dhara” celebrated the indigenous roots of Odisha through a vibrant folk-dance performance by Kala O Kalakar.

As the rhythmic beats of “Prakriti Pravaah” Chhau Dance performance by Badjabani Chhau Nrutya Prashthan painted the stage with the vibrance of nature, while Abhibyakti, by Moksha, hailing from the historic city of Cuttack, explored profundity of human expression through its core movements, echoed across the venue, the energetic “Kala Shakti” Paika fusion brought the essence of Odisha alive, blowing the crowd away. The grand finale, “Swaranjali”, filled the evening with melodious symphonies, led by singers Shri Swayam Padhi and Shri Bishnumohan Kabi, celebrating Odisha’s musical heritage.

Odisha Parba 2024 wasn’t just an event-it was an emotional tapestry, connecting generations, traditions, and dreams. It was a platform where the art forms of the past met the promises of the future. As the curtains come down on this edition of Odisha Parba, the journey does not end here. Odisha Parba is a continuum, a celebration that promises to return next year with even more dazzling creations and unforgettable moments.

Siddharth Pradhan, President of Odisha Samaj, commenced with an inspiring welcome address, emphasizing the celebration as a living testament to Odisha’s vast heritage and cultural identity.