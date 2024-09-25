Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi paid tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary. Shri Modi said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s concept of Antyodaya will play an invaluable role in achieving the resolution of a developed India.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“महान राष्ट्रवादी विचारक पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जी को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। अंत्योदय की उनकी अवधारणा विकसित भारत के संकल्प की सिद्धि में अमूल्य भूमिका निभाने वाली है। देश के लिए उनका समर्पण और सेवा भाव अविस्मरणीय रहेगा।”