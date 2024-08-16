Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to Former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his punya tithi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his punya tithi.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Tributes to Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi.

He is remembered by countless people for his unparalleled contribution to nation building. He devoted his entire life towards ensuring that our fellow citizens lead a better quality of life. We will keep working to fulfill his vision for India.

Paid homage to him at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ this morning, along with other distinguished dignitaries.”