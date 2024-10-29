Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to tribal leader Shri Kartik Oraon on his birth centenary

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today paid tributes to tribal leader Shri Kartik Oraon on his birth centenary. Shri Modi hailed Shri Oraon as a great leader who dedicated his entire life for the rights and self-respect of the tribal community and being a vocal spokesperson of the tribal society to protect the tribal culture and identity.

In a post on X, Shri Modi wrote:

“आदिवासी समुदाय के अधिकार और आत्मसम्मान के लिए जीवनपर्यंत समर्पित रहे देश के महान नेता कार्तिक उरांव जी को उनकी जन्म–शताब्दी पर आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। वे जनजातीय समाज के एक मुखर प्रवक्ता थे, जो आदिवासी संस्कृति और अस्मिता की रक्षा के लिए निरंतर संघर्षरत रहे। वंचितों के कल्याण के लिए उनका अतुलनीय योगदान देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा।”