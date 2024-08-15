Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Sri Aurobindo on His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to pay homage to the revered philosopher, thinker, and spiritual leader, Sri Aurobindo, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister’s post highlighted Sri Aurobindo’s lasting legacy and his profound impact on India’s national awakening.

In his tribute, Prime Minister Modi expressed, “Tributes to Sri Aurobindo on his birth anniversary. He is remembered as a remarkable philosopher, thinker, and spiritual leader. His emphasis on national awakening keeps inspiring generations. We remain committed to fulfilling the India he envisioned.”