Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sant Shri Ramrao Bapu Maharaj

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today paid tributes at the Samadhi of Sant Shri Ramrao Bapu Maharaj. Shri Modi remarked that Sant Ramrao Bapu always worked to remove human suffering and build a compassionate society.

In a post on X, he wrote:

“In Washim, paid tributes at the Samadhi of Sant Shri Ramrao Bapu Maharaj. His noble teachings give strength to several people. He always worked to remove human suffering and build a compassionate society.”

“वाशीम मध्ये संत श्री रामराव बापू महाराज यांच्या समाधी स्थळी आदरांजली अर्पण केली. त्यांच्या उदात्त शिकवणीने अनेक लोकांना बळ दिले. मानवाच्या दुःख निवारणासाठी त्यांनी सदैव कार्य केले आणि करुणा असलेला समाज उभारला.”