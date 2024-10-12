National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia on her birth anniversary

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today paid tribute to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia on her birth anniversary. Shri Modi lauded the dedication of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia ji to the service of India throughout her life.

In a post on X, he stated:

“मां भारती की सेवा में जीवनपर्यंत समर्पित रहीं राजमाता विजयाराजे सिंधिया जी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर सादर नमन।”

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.