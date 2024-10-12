Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia on her birth anniversary

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today paid tribute to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia on her birth anniversary. Shri Modi lauded the dedication of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia ji to the service of India throughout her life.

In a post on X, he stated:

“मां भारती की सेवा में जीवनपर्यंत समर्पित रहीं राजमाता विजयाराजे सिंधिया जी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर सादर नमन।”