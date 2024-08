Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today paid his respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a revered monument dedicated to the memory of Polish soldiers who gave their lives in service to their country. It is located at Piłsudski Square and is a significant symbol of national remembrance and honor in Poland.

Prime Minister’s tribute underscores the deep respect and solidarity shared between India and Poland.