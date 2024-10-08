Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Shri Ram Vilas Paswan on his Punya Tithi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid homage to Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji on his Punya Tithi. Shri Modi remarked that Shri Ram Vilas ji was an outstanding leader, fully devoted to empowering the poor and dedicated to building a strong and developed India.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“I pay homage to my very dear friend and one of India’s tallest leaders, Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji on his Punya Tithi. He was an outstanding leader, fully devoted to empowering the poor and dedicated to building a strong and developed India. I am fortunate to have worked with him so closely over the years. I greatly miss his insights on several issues.”