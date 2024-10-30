Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Shri Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid tributes to Shri Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of his Guru Pooja today.

Shri Modi hailed his thoughts and teachings, adding that he always worked to to uplift society.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Paying homage to the widely respected Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Ji on the occasion of his Guru Pooja. Countless people derive strength from his thoughts and teachings. He devoted himself to making our society better, with a focus on poverty alleviation, spirituality and welfare of farmers. We will keep working to realise his vision.”