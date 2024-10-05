Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Sant Shri Sevalal ji Maharaj

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today paid homage at the Samadhi of Sant Shri Sevalal Ji Maharaj. Shri Modi lauded him as a beacon of social reform and spiritual guidance.

In a post on X, he wrote:

“Jai Sevalal! Paid homage at the Samadhi of Sant Shri Sevalal Ji Maharaj today. He stands tall as a true beacon of social reform and spiritual guidance. His teachings emphasise on the importance of service.”

“जय सेवालाल ! संत श्री सेवालाल जी महाराज यांच्या समाधी स्थळी आज आदरांजली अर्पण केली. सामाजिक सुधारणा आणि आध्यात्मिक मार्गदर्शन यांचा ते खरा दीपस्तंभ होते. त्यांची शिकवण सेवाभावाच्या महत्वावर भर देते.”