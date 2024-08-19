Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur on his birth anniversary

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today paid homage to the great Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur on his birth anniversary. He lauded Maharaja’s indelible role in the development of Tripura. Shri Modi assured that the Government was committed to fulfil Maharaja’s vision for Tripura’s progress.

Prime Minister in a post on social media platform ‘X’ said:

“I pay homage to the great Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur on his birth anniversary. He played an indelible role in the development of Tripura. He devoted his life towards empowering the poor and downtrodden. His welfare measures for the tribal communities are widely respected. Our Government is committed to fulfilling his vision for Tripura’s progress.”