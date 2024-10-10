Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Lao PDR

The 21st ASEAN-India Summit was held in Vientiane, Lao PDR, on 10 October 2024. Marking a decade of India’s Act East Policy, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi joined ASEAN leaders to review the progress of ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of cooperation. This was Prime Minister’s 11th participation in the Summit.

2. In his address, PM reiterated India’s support for ASEAN Unity, ASEAN Centrality and ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. Calling the 21st century as the Asian century, he noted that India-ASEAN ties were critical to guiding Asia’s future. Emphasizing the vibrancy of India’s Act East Policy, PM noted that in the last ten years India-ASEAN trade had doubled to over USD 130 billion; ASEAN is today one of India’s largest trade and investment partners; direct flight connectivity established with seven ASEAN countries; promising beginning made with Fin-tech collaboration with the region; and significant progress made in restoration of shared cultural heritage in five ASEAN countries. PM underlined the need to complete the review of ASEAN-India FTA (AITIGA) in a time bound manner towards harnessing greater economic potential for the benefit of the ASEAN-India community. PM also spoke about the progress in India-ASEAN knowledge partnership through the scholarships provided to ASEAN youth at the Nalanda University.

3. In keeping with the Chair’s theme of “Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience”, PM announced a 10-point plan which includes:

i) Celebrating the year 2025 as ASEAN-India Year of Tourism for which India would make available USD 5 million towards joint activities;

ii) To celebrate a decade of Act East Policy through several people centric activities including Youth Summit, Start-up Festival, Hackathon, Music Festival, ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks and Delhi Dialogue;

iii) To organise ASEAN-India Women Scientists Conclave under ASEAN-India Science and Technology Development Fund;

iv) Doubling the number of scholarships at Nalanda University and provision of new scholarships for ASEAN students at Agricultural Universities in India;

v) Review of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement by 2025;

vi) Enhancing Disaster Resilience for which India would make available USD 5 million;

vii) Initiate a new Health Ministers’ track towards building Health Resilience;

viii) Initiate a regular mechanism of ASEAN-India Cyber Policy Dialogue towards strengthening Digital and Cyber Resilience;

ix) Workshop on Green Hydrogen; and

x) Invited ASEAN Leaders to join ‘Plant a Tree for Mother’ campaign towards building climate resilience.

4. In the meeting, Leaders agreed to create a new ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2026-2030) that will guide both sides in realizing the full potential of the ASEAN-India partnership and adopted Two Joint Statements:

i) Joint Statement on Strengthening ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Stability and Prosperity in the Region in the context of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) with the Support of India’s Act East Policy (AEP) – Leaders recognized the contribution of India’s Act East Policy in advancing the partnership between ASEAN and India. Full text of the Joint Statement can be accessed here.

ii) ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Advancing Digital Transformation Leaders appreciated India’s leadership in the field of digital transformation and welcomed partnership with India in digital public infrastructure. Full text of the joint statement can be accessed here.

5. Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister of Laos for successfully hosting the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and for his warmth and hospitality. Prime Minister also thanked Singapore for its constructive role as Country Coordinator over the last three years and looked forward to working with the Philippines, the new Country Coordinator for India.