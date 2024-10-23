Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the 16th BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi participated in the 16th BRICS Summit held under Russia’s Chairship, in Kazan today.

The BRICS leaders had productive discussions including on strengthening multilateralism, countering terrorism, fostering economic growth, pursing sustainable development and bringing spotlight on the concerns of the Global South. The leaders welcomed the 13 new BRICS partner countries.

​Prime Minister addressed two sessions of the BRICS Summit. In his address, PM noted that the Summit is happening at a time when the world is undergoing several uncertainties and challenges including conflicts, adverse climatic impacts, and cyber threats, placing greater expectations upon BRICS. PM suggested that the group take a people-centric approach to tackle these challenges. PM also underlined the need for early adoption of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the United Nations to combat the menace of terrorism.

PM called upon BRICS to proactively push for global governance reforms. Recalling the Voice of Global South Summits hosted by India during its G-20 Presidency, he stressed that the group must give primacy to the concerns of the Global South. PM noted that the regional presence of the New Development Bank including in GIFT city, India, has created new values and impacts. Highlighting BRICS’ activities to foster economic growth, he emphasized that its efforts on trade facilitation in agriculture, resilient supply chains, e-commerce and Special Economic Zones have generated new opportunities. He underlined the need to prioritise small and medium scale industries. He expressed that the BRICS Startup Forum initiated by India which is to be launched this year would add significant value to the BRICS economic agenda.

Prime Minister elaborated on the recent green initiatives undertaken by India including the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Mission LIFE and Green Credit initiative announced during COP28. He invited BRICS countries to join these initiatives.

Prime Minister congratulated President Putin for successfully hosting the 16th BRICS Summit and conveyed wishes to Brazil as it takes over the presidency of the group. At the conclusion of the Summit, the leaders adopted the ‘Kazan Declaration’.