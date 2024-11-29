Prime Minister Narendra Modi On 3-Day Visit To Odisha to Participate In The All India DGP-IGP conference

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modiis Scheduled To Arrive Today On 3-Day Visit To Participate In The All India DGP-IGP Conference . Apart from the PM, Home Minister Amit Shah & NSA Ajit Doval will arrive in the Temple City today.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in the state capital around 4:20 pm. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and numerous top officials from security agencies will also participate in the conference, which begins Friday and is being held in Odisha for the first time.

In the meantime, Bhubaneswar is under heightened security due to threats from Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to disrupt the event. Over 70 platoons of police and anti-terror units have been deployed throughout the city, with approximately 300 officers overseeing the security measures. Multiple areas in Bhubaneswar have been designated as no-drone and no-fly zones.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has once again showcased his exceptional talent by creating a magnificent sand sculpture to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Odisha.

The artwork, displayed at the famous Puri Beach, marks the Prime Minister’s arrival for the DG-IGP conference in Bhubaneswar.

The intricate sand sculpture features a detailed image of Prime Minister Modi along with a warm message that reads, “Welcome to Odisha.”