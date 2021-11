New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays obeisance to Lord Shiva at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.

Earlier PM Narendra Modi takes the view of development works carried out at Kedarnath after the 2013 floods. Earlier in the morning PM

Narendra Modi reached at Kedarnath today, PM will inaugurate Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi and also lay foundation stone of multiple key infrastructure projects