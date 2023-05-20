Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam on 20 May 2023 in Hiroshima on the sidelines of G-7 Summit

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam on 20 May 2023 in Hiroshima on the sidelines of G-7 Summit.

The two leaders noted the steady progress achieved in bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They agreed to enhance high level exchanges and deepen bilateral trade and investment ties.

They also discussed opportunities in the fields of defence, building resilient supply chains, energy, science and technology, human resource development, culture & people to people ties.

The leaders had a positive exchange of views on regional developments. They also discussed ASEAN and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Prime Minister briefed Prime Minister Chinh about India’s G-20 Presidency and the primacy given by India to highlight the perspectives and concerns of the Global South.