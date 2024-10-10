Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with the Prime Minister of Japan on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with the newly appointed Prime Minister of Japan H.E. Mr. Shigeru Ishiba today on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit in Laos.

Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Ishiba on his new responsibility and wished him success in leading Japan to greater heights. He underscored that India will continue to accord the highest priority to its ties with Japan, a trusted friend and strategic partner.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership through enhanced cooperation in a wide range of areas including trade and investment, infrastructure development, defense and security, semiconductors, skilling, culture and people to people exchanges.

Both leaders emphasized that India and Japan are indispensable partners for a peaceful, safe, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and renewed their commitment to working together to achieve this goal.

The two leaders looked forward to the next India-Japan annual summit.