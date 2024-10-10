Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Prime Minister of New Zealand on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of New Zealand H.E. Mr. Christopher Luxon met on the sidelines of ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Lao PDR today. This was the first meeting between the two leaders.

The two Prime Ministers discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across a range of areas including trade and investment, defence and security, renewable energy, education, dairy, agri-tech, sports, tourism, space, and people-to-people ties. They noted that frequent high-level contacts have imparted a strong momentum to bilateral relations. In this context, they recalled the recent visit of the President of India to New Zealand, which was a huge success.

​Prime Minister welcomed New Zealand’s decision to join the International Solar Alliance.

​The Prime Ministers renewed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in multilateral fora and reiterated their commitment to take the India-New Zealand relationship to greater heights.

Prime Minister extended an invitation to Prime Minister Luxon to visit India on mutually convenient dates, which he accepted.