Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with President of Lao PDR

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith, General Secretary of the Central Committee of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Lao PDR in Vientiane today. Prime Minister congratulated President Sisoulith for successfully hosting the ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit.

The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the close partnership. They noted that India-Laos contemporary partnership was deeply rooted in age-old civilizational bonds. They expressed satisfaction at the ongoing collaboration between the two countries in the fields of development partnership, heritage restoration and cultural exchanges. Highlighting that 2024 marks a decade of India’s Act East Policy, Prime Minister noted its salience in adding further momentum to India’s engagement with Laos. While referring to civilizational ties between the two countries, Prime Minister called for strengthening people-to-people ties through the opportunities presented by the new Nalanda University. President Sisoulith thanked Prime Minister for India’s humanitarian assistance to Lao PDR in the wake of floods caused by Typhoon Yagi.

​Prime Minister thanked President Sisoulith for the support extended by Laos to strengthen India-ASEAN ties. The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.