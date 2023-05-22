Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Governor-General of Papua New Guinea

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi called on Sir Bob Dadae, Governor-General of Papua New Guinea (PNG), on 22 May 2023 at Government House in Port Moresby, on the sidelines of the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC).
The Governor-General warmly welcomed the Prime Minister to PNG on his first visit to the country. Both leaders had a good exchange of views including on the significance of the bilateral ties and development partnership between the two countries, which they agreed to further strengthen.
