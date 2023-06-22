Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Gary E. Dickerson, CEO, Applied Materials

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met Mr. Gary E. Dickerson, President and CEO of Applied Materials in Washington DC.
Prime Minister invited Applied Materials for contributing in strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem in India. Prime Minister also invited Applied Materials for development of process technology and advanced packaging capabilities in India.
Prime Minister and Mr. Dickerson discussed potential of Applied Materials’ collaboration with academic institutions in India to create skilled workforce.
