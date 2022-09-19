Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Sikh Delegation at his residence today

New Delhi : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met with a Sikh delegation at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg today.

Delhi’s Gurudwara Shri Bala Sahib Ji had organised an ‘Akhand paath’ to mark the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday. The ‘Akhand paath’ which started on 15th September, culminated on the day of Prime Minister’s Birthday, 17th September. The Sikh delegation visited the Prime Minister and offered prasad and blessings from the Gurudwara.

During the meeting, the Sikh delegation honoured the Prime Minister by tying a Pagdi and offering a Siropa. An ardas was also performed for the Prime Minister’s long life and good health. The delegation also thanked the Prime Minister for the path breaking initiatives taken by him for the honour and welfare of the Sikh community. They recounted several efforts done by the Prime Minister including declaring 26 December as “Veer Baal Divas”, reopening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, removal of GST on langars run by gurudwaras, ensuring that the copies of Guru Granth Sahib reached India from Afghanistan, among others.

The Sikh delegation comprised of Shri Tarvinder singh Marwah, President of All India Kendriya Guru Singh Sabha; Shri Veer Singh, Working President of All India Kendriya Guru Singh Sabha; Shri Naveen Singh Bhandari, Delhi head of Kendriya Guru Singh Sabha; Shri Harbans Singh, President of Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Tilak Nagar; and Shri Rajinder Singh, Head Granthi of Gurudwara Singh Sabha.