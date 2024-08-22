Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets prominent Polish Indologists

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today met with a group of prominent Polish Indologists. The group included:

Prof. Maria Christopher Byrski, a distinguished Polish Sanskrit scholar and Professor Emeritus of the University of Warsaw. Prof. Byrski, has served as the Ambassador of Poland to India from 1993 to 1996 and was conferred the prestigious Padma Shri Award by the President of India in March 2022.

Prof. Monika Browarczyk, a renowned Polish Hindi scholar and the Head of the Department of Asian Studies at Adam Mickiewicz University (AMU), Poznan. Prof. Browarczyk was awarded the Vishwa Hindi Samman in February 2023 during the 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Fiji.

Prof. Halina Marlewicz, a prominent Polish scholar in Indian philosophy and the Head of Institute of Oriental Studies at Jagiellonian University (JU), Krakow.

Prof. Danuta Stasik, a prominent Polish Indologist and former Head of the Department of South Asia Studies at the University of Warsaw.

Prof. Przemyslaw Szurek, renowned Polish Indologist and the Head of Indian Studies in University of Wroclaw.

Prime Minister appreciated the deep interest of the scholars in Indian subjects. He noted that their work and academic research have played a significant role in strengthening India-Poland cultural ties and promoting mutual understanding. There has been a long interest in Indology in Poland dating back to 19th century.