Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President of the Republic of Poland

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met with H.E. Mr. Andrzej Sebastian Duda, President of the Republic of Poland, at the Belweder Palace in Warsaw today.

The two leaders held discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations. They welcomed the upgradation of India-Poland ties to a Strategic Partnership. They also discussed regional and global issues including conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

Prime Minister expressed sincere gratitude for Poland’s invaluable and timely assistance in evacuating Indian citizens from Ukraine during ‘Operation Ganga’.

Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President Duda to visit India.