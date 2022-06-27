Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President of South Africa, H.E. Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of G-7 Summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of South Africa, H.E. Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, on 27 June 2022 on the sidelines of G-7 Summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany.

Both leaders reviewed the progress made in bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly following the signing of the Strategic Programme of Cooperation in 2019. They expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in defence, education and agriculture sectors, and reiterated the need for further deepening bilateral cooperation in areas like trade and investment, food security, defence, pharmaceuticals, digital financial inclusion, skill development, insurance, health and people to people contacts.

Both leaders also welcomed the WTO agreement reached in June 2022 that supports the production of COVID-19 vaccines in developing countries. India and South Africa had submitted the first proposal suggesting a waiver for all WTO members on the implementation of certain provisions of the TRIPS Agreement in relation to the prevention, containment or treatment of COVID-19.

Discussions were also held on continued coordination in multilateral bodies and the need for their reform, particularly the UN Security Council.