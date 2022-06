New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President of Indonesia, H.E. Mr. Joko Widodo, on 27 June 2022 on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany.

Prime Minister congratulated President Widodo on Indonesia’s ongoing G-20 presidency. Discussions took place on India’s forthcoming G-20 presidency.

They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.