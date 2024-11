The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi meets with Jainacharya Ratnasundersurishwarji Maharaj Saheb today. The Prime Minister also commended Jainacharya Ratnasundersurishwarji Maharaj Saheb’s contribution towards social service and spirituality.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“In Dhule, met Jainacharya Ratnasundersurishwarji Maharaj Saheb. His contribution towards social service and spirituality is commendable. He is also admired for his prolific writing.”