Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, H.E. Mr. Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of G-7 Summit

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, H.E. Mr. Olaf Scholz, on 27 June 2022 on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany.

This was the second meeting between two leaders this year; the previous meeting took place during PM’s visit to Berlin on 2 May 2022 for the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. Prime Minister thanked Chancellor Scholz for the invitation to the G7 Summit.

Continuing their discussions from last month, the two leaders emphasized the need to take forward their Green and Sustainable Development Partnership. Discussions covered issues like climate action, provision of climate financing and technology transfer. Both leaders also agreed on the need to further deepen trade, investment and people to people ties.

Greater coordination in international bodies, particularly in the context of India’s forthcoming G-20 presidency, was discussed. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments.