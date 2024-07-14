Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches Infrastructure Projects Worth Over Rs 29,000 Crore In Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that NDA government’s development model is to prioritise under-privileged sections of Society. While addressing the gathering after inaugurating, launching, and laying the foundation stone for various road and railway projects totaling over 29,400 crore rupees in Mumbai on Saturday, the Prime Minister said his government is prioritizing those who were neglected for many decades. These projects include the Thane-Borivali tunnel, Goregaon-Mulund link road, remodeling of Kalyan Yard, and the Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. Mr Modi said that, NDA government is working to empower Poor, Farmer, Women, Youth and other marginalized sections of society. The development projects launched in Mumbai today will enhance connectivity, significantly upgrade the city’s infrastructure and greatly benefit its citizens, Prime Minister added. Touching upon the investors’ mood in Mumbai, the Prime Minister said that both small and big investors have enthusiastically welcomed the third term of the government. He noted that a stable government will work with triple speed in its third term. He said, Maharashtra is writing new script of development and we are committed to improve quality of life of Mumbaikar.

Prime Minister Modi ensured that works of Saint Tukaram and Saint Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Marg will be completed soon. He also wished Varkari going for pandharpur yatra and seek blessings of vitthal.

The Prime Minister highlighted various development projects completed and underway in Maharashtra. Taking jibe at opposition, he said those spreading fake narrative are enemies of country and citizens are rejecting their fake propaganda.

Prime Minister Modi also launched the Maharashtra Government’s Chief Minister Youth Internship Scheme, aimed at providing opportunities for the youth. He also dedicated to the nation the new platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and the extended Platform no. 10 & 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station, marking a significant milestone in the development of the region’s infrastructure.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Ramdas Athavale and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.