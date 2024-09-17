Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches BJP government’s flagship scheme Subhadra Yojana at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. It is the largest, single women-centric scheme which will cover more than 1 crore women of Odisha. Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries between the age of 21-60 years would receive Rs. 50,000 over a period of 5 years between 2024-25 to 2028-29.

Delighted to be in Bhubaneswar. Various development initiatives are being inaugurated or their foundation stones are being laid. These will greatly accelerate Odisha’s progress. Bhubaneswar accorded me an exceptional welcome. The pouring rains couldn’t dampen people’s enthusiasm. I am honoured to be in the land of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, among the people of Odisha. This state has reposed great faith in us and we will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling people’s aspirations says PM Modi..

Launch of Subhadra Yojana in Bhubaneswar: As many as 72 lakh women have applied for Subhadra Yojana so far. The flagship programme will benefit more than 1 crore women of the State, says Odisha Dy CM Pravati Parida